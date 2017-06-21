2 of the most famous names to play ba...

2 of the most famous names to play ball in Amarillo

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

In 1981, Gwynn had a mere 91 at-bats for the Amarillo Gold Sox playing in the Texas League as part of the San Diego Padres organization. Gwynn showed what was in store for his future going 42-of-91, a hefty .461 batting average.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 29 min ThomasA 110
Earnably Jun 2 geret 2
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Jun 2 Hebdiydldfslkjo 12
Local Politics Do you approve of Four Price as ? May '17 Tim Purcell 1
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr '17 caviardemar89 3
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar '17 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar '17 Slappy McGee 4
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,412 • Total comments across all topics: 281,930,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC