$115M transferred from Amarillo-manag...

$115M transferred from Amarillo-managed Federal Helium Reserve to U.S. Treasury

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

A total of $115 million generated from the 2016 sale and auction of crude helium from the Federal Helium Reserve - which is managed by the Amarillo Bureau of Land Management field office - is being transferred to the U.S. Treasury, according to a news release. The Helium Reserve has returned more than $1.75 billion to the US Treasury between 2005-2017 through the sale and auction of crude helium, according to the BLM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) 23 hr Cutie 13
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Wed ThomasA 117
Earnably Jun 2 geret 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Four Price as ? May '17 Tim Purcell 1
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr '17 caviardemar89 3
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar '17 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar '17 Slappy McGee 4
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,274 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC