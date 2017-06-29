$115M transferred from Amarillo-managed Federal Helium Reserve to U.S. Treasury

A total of $115 million generated from the 2016 sale and auction of crude helium from the Federal Helium Reserve - which is managed by the Amarillo Bureau of Land Management field office - is being transferred to the U.S. Treasury, according to a news release. The Helium Reserve has returned more than $1.75 billion to the US Treasury between 2005-2017 through the sale and auction of crude helium, according to the BLM.

