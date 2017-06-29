$115M transferred from Amarillo-managed Federal Helium Reserve to U.S. Treasury
A total of $115 million generated from the 2016 sale and auction of crude helium from the Federal Helium Reserve - which is managed by the Amarillo Bureau of Land Management field office - is being transferred to the U.S. Treasury, according to a news release. The Helium Reserve has returned more than $1.75 billion to the US Treasury between 2005-2017 through the sale and auction of crude helium, according to the BLM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|23 hr
|Cutie
|13
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|117
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC