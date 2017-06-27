1 dead in shooting involving Amarillo...

1 dead in shooting involving Amarillo Police Department officer

12 hrs ago

A person died Tuesday evening during an officer-involved shooting at the Nelson Street Apartments just west of the Tri-State Fairgrounds, according to an Amarillo Police Department spokesman. No officers were injured in the shooting near Southeast Seventh Avenue and South Nelson Street, according to Public Information Officer Jeb Hilton.

