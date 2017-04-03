Weekly Lane Closures in Amarillo Amarillo Area Lane Closure REPORTWeek of April 10 - 16, 2017
The right lane on I-40 westbound will be closed at Paramount on Monday, April 10, to finish removing forms for a bridge rail repair. The left and center lanes on Interstate 40 westbound will be closed at Whitaker Road for bridge deck repair on Tuesday, April 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Interstate 27, various lanes will be closed throughout the week near the intersection with Georgia Street for patching repairs.
