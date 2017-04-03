Wanted El Paso Sex Offender Arrested in Amarillo
A registered sex offender who fled from an East El Paso Hospital last week has been captured in Amarillo, according to El Paso County Sheriff's Officials. Jeffrey David Norman was taken to Del Sol Medical Center on Tuesday, March 28th and failed to return to the El Paso Transitional Living Center in Horizon City.
