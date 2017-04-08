Vocal group Acappella reunites at Cen...

Vocal group Acappella reunites at Central Church of Christ

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Gary Moyers , Keith Lancaster , Wayburn Dean and George Pendergrass, past members of the Christian a cappella vocal group, Acappella, were reunited Friday night at Central Church of Christ in Amarillo along with nine other members from the group's 35-year legacy. Wayburn Dean, Gary Moyers, George Pendergrass and Duane Adams, past members of the Christian a cappella vocal group, Acappella, were reunited Friday night at Central Church of Christ in Amarillo along with nine other members from the group's 35-year legacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A couple of websites (Feb '09) 15 hr caviardemar89 3
Earnably Fri caviDemar89 1
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Apr 5 Neverkno 9
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar 19 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar 14 Slappy McGee 4
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar '17 ChartPhartss 1
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Feb '17 seismos 3
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Potter County was issued at April 08 at 2:33PM CDT

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,158,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC