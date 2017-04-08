Vocal group Acappella reunites at Central Church of Christ

Gary Moyers , Keith Lancaster , Wayburn Dean and George Pendergrass, past members of the Christian a cappella vocal group, Acappella, were reunited Friday night at Central Church of Christ in Amarillo along with nine other members from the group's 35-year legacy. Wayburn Dean, Gary Moyers, George Pendergrass and Duane Adams, past members of the Christian a cappella vocal group, Acappella, were reunited Friday night at Central Church of Christ in Amarillo along with nine other members from the group's 35-year legacy.

