U.S. Postal Service Reports Dog Attacks Drop in Amarillo
The number of postal employees attacked by dogs nationwide reached 6,755 in 2016 - more than 200 higher than the year before. The U.S. Postal Service released its annual ranking of top dog attack cities today, highlighted safety initiatives to help protect its employees and offered tips to pet owners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr 8
|caviardemar89
|3
|Earnably
|Apr 7
|caviDemar89
|1
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Apr 5
|Neverkno
|9
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar 19
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar 14
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar '17
|ChartPhartss
|1
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Feb '17
|seismos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC