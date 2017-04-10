U.S. Postal Service Reports Dog Attac...

U.S. Postal Service Reports Dog Attacks Drop in Amarillo

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The number of postal employees attacked by dogs nationwide reached 6,755 in 2016 - more than 200 higher than the year before. The U.S. Postal Service released its annual ranking of top dog attack cities today, highlighted safety initiatives to help protect its employees and offered tips to pet owners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr 8 caviardemar89 3
Earnably Apr 7 caviDemar89 1
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Apr 5 Neverkno 9
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar 19 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar 14 Slappy McGee 4
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar '17 ChartPhartss 1
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Feb '17 seismos 3
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC