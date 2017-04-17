Two Men Surrender to Amarillo Police in Connection to Thursday Homicide
Two men surrendered to Amarillo Police today after they were named as suspects in the shooting death of a 21 year old earlier this week. Amarillo police said Samuel Eugene Wilson, 27 and Charles Lynn Pruitt, 31 surrendered themselves at the police department Saturday morning.
