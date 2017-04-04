Texline ISD will reopen Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Some strange weather is moving across the Texas Panhandle today and tonight, with heavy snow in the upper northwest creating hazardous travel and school closings while the Amarillo area and southern plains will see mostly rainfall through day and evening with the possibility of some light snow overnight. Texline ISD dismissed school at 12 noon Tuesday due to the weather and buses did not run due to road conditions, superintendent Jody Johnson reported.
