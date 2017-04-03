Texas Democratic Party Endorses Elisha Demerson
The Texas Democratic Party endorsed the fourth round of progressive candidates enrolled in Project LIFT program for the May 6th elections. Project LIFT works with local party leaders and progressive partners to recruit, train, and support candidates - with a special focus on winning local, non-partisan races.
