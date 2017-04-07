Six from Amarillo arrested in DPS operation
One day after announcing the results of a two-week operation led by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the names of suspects from the Amarillo area who were arrested during the operation have been released. The sweep focused on arresting wanted fugitives and cracking down on vehicle theft in the Lubbock DPS region, which also includes Amarillo.
