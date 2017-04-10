Senate panel weighs alternate graduat...

Senate panel weighs alternate graduation route for students who fail exams

Testifying to a panel of senators Tuesday, Amarillo ISD Superintendent Dana West pulled out a school magazine and rattled off a list of high schoolers who failed required tests but graduated anyway due to a Texas law allowing them to go before a committee instead. The examples included a student who got into a serious car accident and now is the only woman in her college welding program, and a Somalian immigrant who almost dropped out when he failed the required state English exam and who now is studying hard at a local college.

