Presiding Episcopal Bishop coming to Amarillo
The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, presiding bishop for the Episcopal Church, will be in Amarillo on April 10 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church for a dinner and message.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|19 hr
|Neverkno
|9
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar 19
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar 14
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar '17
|ChartPhartss
|1
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Feb '17
|seismos
|3
|shelly buckaloo
|Feb '17
|CityEmployee
|2
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|devlin
|17
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC