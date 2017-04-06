Police association backs four city council candidates

The Amarillo Police Officer's Association announced it will endorse candidates in four of the five city council seats up for election on May 6. The association announced Wednesday they are endorsing Ginger Nelson for mayor; Elaine Hays for Place 1; Freda Powell for Place 2; and Eddy Sauer for Place 3. They did not endorse a candidate for Place 4 because neither incumbent Mark Nair or Howard Smith sought out the association's endorsement. "Nelson has strong panhandle roots, a very clear vision for Amarillo's future, and plans to use her law experience as an asset in her position on the council," Fisher said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.