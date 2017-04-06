Phone malfunction causes nearly 500 f...

Phone malfunction causes nearly 500 false Amarillo 911 calls

14 hrs ago

Amarillo's 911 emergency call system was down for approximately 30 minutes on Thursday morning after phone lines at a local business malfunctioned and began repeatedly calling 911, making nearly 500 calls to the city's 911 dispatchers in less than 90 minutes. At 7:35 a.m. the Amarillo Police Department sent a Nixle alert telling citizens that the 911 lines were not working.

