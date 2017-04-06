Phone malfunction causes nearly 500 false Amarillo 911 calls

Amarillo's 911 emergency call system was down for approximately 30 minutes on Thursday morning after phone lines at a local business malfunctioned and began repeatedly calling 911, making nearly 500 calls to the city's 911 dispatchers in less than 90 minutes. At 7:35 a.m. the Amarillo Police Department sent a Nixle alert telling citizens that the 911 lines were not working.

