Monday Briefing for April 17, 2017
The County Line: While it is true that Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in November, President Donald Trump's margin of victory as far as counties nationwide was remarkable. Syndicated columnists Cokie and Steve Roberts pointed out this eye-popper in a recent column - Clinton won only 16 percent of the counties nationwide.
