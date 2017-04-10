Man Shot in the Head Saturday Night, Taken to Hospital
Amarillo Police responded to a home on the 1200 block of North Bivins for a shots fired call around 9:40 Saturday night. Officer White with APD said one man suffered injuries from a gunshot wound to the head.
