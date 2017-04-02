Junior Achievement of the High Plains Awareness Breakfast set for Tuesday
Junior Achievement of the High Plains is scheduled to hold its sixth annual Awareness Breakfast, the organization's signature fundraising event, on Tuesday at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. Tascosa High School Principal David Bishop and Doug Curry with the Amarillo Independent School District are slated to speak about the benefits they see by implementing the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar 19
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar 14
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar 6
|ChartPhartss
|1
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Feb '17
|seismos
|3
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Lova
|8
|shelly buckaloo
|Feb '17
|CityEmployee
|2
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|devlin
|17
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC