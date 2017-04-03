Job Fair: Amarillo Va Healthcare System
They're having a two-day job fair, searching for medical support assistants, certified nursing assistants, housekeeping, and food service workers. You can attend the fair in their Human Resources Building 9 at 6010 West Amarillo Boulevard.
