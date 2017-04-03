Jersey Mike'S Subs Raises Over $5.5 M...

Jersey Mike'S Subs Raises Over $5.5 Million For Charities

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The final donation numbers are in and Jersey Mike's raised $5,529 for the Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo. Jersey Mike's Subs joined with its generous customers this March during the 7th Annual "Month of Giving" to raise over $5.5 million to fund neighborhood needs nationwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A couple of websites (Feb '09) 10 hr caviardemar89 3
Earnably Fri caviDemar89 1
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Apr 5 Neverkno 9
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar 19 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar 14 Slappy McGee 4
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar '17 ChartPhartss 1
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Feb '17 seismos 3
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Potter County was issued at April 08 at 2:33PM CDT

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,153,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC