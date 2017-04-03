Jersey Mike'S Subs Raises Over $5.5 Million For Charities
The final donation numbers are in and Jersey Mike's raised $5,529 for the Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo. Jersey Mike's Subs joined with its generous customers this March during the 7th Annual "Month of Giving" to raise over $5.5 million to fund neighborhood needs nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|caviardemar89
|3
|Earnably
|Fri
|caviDemar89
|1
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Apr 5
|Neverkno
|9
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar 19
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar 14
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar '17
|ChartPhartss
|1
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Feb '17
|seismos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC