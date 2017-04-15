How do we communicate?: Communication is key to Amarillo moving forward
Listening to residents and gathering and analyzing their wants and needs has never been easy, but a communications revolution and generational gap between municipal leadership and key audiences are compounding that difficulty. Traditional methods of communication cities have used in the past aren't addressing those issues and their message is getting lost in the mix, according to Leslie Ramos Salazar, a business communications assistant professor at West Texas A&M University.
