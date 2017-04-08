Funding our city: Sales tax receipts,...

Funding our city: Sales tax receipts, other revenue sources begin to stagnate

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Amarillo has long banked on sales tax revenue that is brought in by a steady flow of Interstate 40 motorists passing through the city. Whether it's taxes, fees or debt, nearly all funding sources come from those served by local government: the residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Sat caviardemar89 3
Earnably Fri caviDemar89 1
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Apr 5 Neverkno 9
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar 19 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar 14 Slappy McGee 4
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar '17 ChartPhartss 1
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Feb '17 seismos 3
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Potter County was issued at April 09 at 4:42PM CDT

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,773 • Total comments across all topics: 280,171,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC