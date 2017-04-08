Funding our city: Ginger Nelson, Mayoral candidate
Currently, we fund essential city services through property tax and sales tax. Because I want to keep our property taxes as low as possible, we should put an emphasis on increasing sales tax revenues to keep the burden off property owners.
