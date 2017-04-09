Funding Our City: Five Emergent Revenue Streams
A tax increment reinvestment zone is a designated area within the city that will collect the taxes generated within the zone. These funds will be reinvested for economic development projects exclusively within the TIRZ without the money going into the city's general fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Sat
|caviardemar89
|3
|Earnably
|Apr 7
|caviDemar89
|1
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Apr 5
|Neverkno
|9
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar 19
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar 14
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar '17
|ChartPhartss
|1
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Feb '17
|seismos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC