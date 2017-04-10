Emergency officials evaluate the vulnerability of Amarillo sirens
After 156 emergency weather sirens were activated by an unauthorized individual in Dallas, the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management is assessing the vulnerability of local sirens. Engineers inspected the sirens Wednesday and contacted the manufacturers and determined the system in Potter and Randall counties has more safeguards and is less likely to be high jacked.
