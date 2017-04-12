DPS arrests man for DWI following early morning crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested one man for DWI after he crashed his truck into another vehicle at Loop 335 and Whitaker early Wednesday morning, sending the other driver to the hospital. Jose Sanez, 25, of Amarillo was driving on Loop 335 near the Whitaker intersection at around 4:30 a.m. when his truck crossed over the center median and struck an oncoming vehicle along the driver's side, according to DPS Sergeant Cindy Barkley.

