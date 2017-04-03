Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett Kicks Off Statewide Reading Program

Students in Amarillo-area school districts will join students and their families across the state in kicking off a celebration of literacy called Texas Reads One Book on April 3. They will simultaneously watch a videotaped reading of the first chapter of The Lemonade War by Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett. For the third straight year, Coach Garrett will launch the statewide Texas Reads One Book program.

