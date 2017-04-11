Crime Stoppers' weekly fugitive capruted at Amarillo hotel

The Amarillo Police Department and Crime Stoppers' weekly fugitive is in custody now after an anonymous tip led to his arrest at a hotel along Interstate 40. APD and Crime Stoppers had been looking for Jonathan Taylor Haws, who was wanted out of Potter County for a bond surrender warrant for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle. Crime Stoppers received information that Haws was possibly at a hotel in the 6800 block of I-40 West.

