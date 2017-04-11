Crime Stoppers' weekly fugitive capruted at Amarillo hotel
The Amarillo Police Department and Crime Stoppers' weekly fugitive is in custody now after an anonymous tip led to his arrest at a hotel along Interstate 40. APD and Crime Stoppers had been looking for Jonathan Taylor Haws, who was wanted out of Potter County for a bond surrender warrant for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle. Crime Stoppers received information that Haws was possibly at a hotel in the 6800 block of I-40 West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr 8
|caviardemar89
|3
|Earnably
|Apr 7
|caviDemar89
|1
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Apr 5
|Neverkno
|9
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar 19
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar 14
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar '17
|ChartPhartss
|1
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Feb '17
|seismos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC