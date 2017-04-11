Crime Stoppers' weekly fugitive capru...

Crime Stoppers' weekly fugitive capruted at Amarillo hotel

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

The Amarillo Police Department and Crime Stoppers' weekly fugitive is in custody now after an anonymous tip led to his arrest at a hotel along Interstate 40. APD and Crime Stoppers had been looking for Jonathan Taylor Haws, who was wanted out of Potter County for a bond surrender warrant for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle. Crime Stoppers received information that Haws was possibly at a hotel in the 6800 block of I-40 West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr 8 caviardemar89 3
Earnably Apr 7 caviDemar89 1
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Apr 5 Neverkno 9
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar 19 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar 14 Slappy McGee 4
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar '17 ChartPhartss 1
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Feb '17 seismos 3
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,420 • Total comments across all topics: 280,232,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC