City Manager: Low Property Taxes have Opportunity Cost
As the amount of crumbling infrastructure continues to grow in Amarillo, so do questions about how to pay for the city's critical systems. City leaders recently wrote and passed a 5-year plan to play catch-up to years of putting infrastructure projects on the back burner, in the process ditching its pay-as-you-go approach to funding capital improvements.
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Sat
|caviardemar89
|3
|Earnably
|Apr 7
|caviDemar89
|1
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Apr 5
|Neverkno
|9
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar 19
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar 14
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar '17
|ChartPhartss
|1
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Feb '17
|seismos
|3
