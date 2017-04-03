"Box of Puppies" In Need of Immediate Home
Upon opening the doors Thursday morning, Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare staff found a box full of young puppies on the doorstep. These abandoned animals need new homes to ensure that the City's shelter does not become overpopulated through the course of normal business.
