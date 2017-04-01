Beilue: Snakes alive! Amarillo set to replace MPEV, ballpark with downtown reptile farm

The signature attraction of the proposed Yellow City Downtown Reptile Farm will be the Gator-Go-Round in which children, like this young girl from the Alligator Farm in California in the 1930s, ride on the backs of sedated gators and crocodiles. After nearly two years of temper tantrums and name calling, the Amarillo city council is expected to come together for a major announcement next week that mayor Paul Harpole said "will propel downtown Amarillo into unprecedented growth."

