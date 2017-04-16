Beautiful day for egg hunt

Tremaine Brown continued with his community outreach efforts with an inaugural Easter egg hunt at Bones Hooks Park on Sunday afternoon. "This is what Easter looks like to me," Brown said as he peered out across hundreds of families and children of all ages who were gathered at the park for an Easter celebration he organized.

