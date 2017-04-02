Arts patrons to be recognized at Gold...

Arts patrons to be recognized at Golden Nail Awards gala

Sunday

Awards sit ready to be handed out April 7 at the 2016 Golden Nail Award ceremony at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza. A reception is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., with dinner slated for 7:15 p.m. and awards to be presented throughout the night.

Amarillo, TX

