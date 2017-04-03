Area Cops to Stake Out Rooftop of The Donut Stop This Weekend

Members of the Amarillo Police Department, Dumas Police Department and Potter County Juvenile Probation will stake out the rooftop of The Donut Stop, located at 5815 W. IH-40, for "Cops on Top," a Law Enforcement Torch Run event whereby first responders strive to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Texas athletes in the community. The event is till 6 p.m. today and on Saturday from 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. During the two-day event, patrons are encouraged to stop by for a snack and tip the cops for their dedicated effort to support SOTX athletes.

