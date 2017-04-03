Area Cops to Stake Out Rooftop of The...

Area Cops to Stake Out Rooftop of The Donut Stop This Weekend

Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Members of the Amarillo Police Department, Dumas Police Department and Potter County Juvenile Probation will stake out the rooftop of The Donut Stop, located at 5815 W. IH-40, for "Cops on Top," a Law Enforcement Torch Run event whereby first responders strive to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Texas athletes in the community. The event is till 6 p.m. today and on Saturday from 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. During the two-day event, patrons are encouraged to stop by for a snack and tip the cops for their dedicated effort to support SOTX athletes.

Amarillo, TX

