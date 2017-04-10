April 9, Evening Forecast Good Sunday Evening
Red Flag Warnings are in place for the northwest TX panhandle and east NM until 9 p.m. CDT as gusty west winds and low relative humidities remain in place. Our latest cold front will move through around sunrise Monday morning, keeping us mild all day into Tuesday.
