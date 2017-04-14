APD searching for man who robbed Family Dollar Thursday night

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred in north Amarillo on Thursday night when a man suggested he had a gun and robbed a Family Dollar store on Martin Road. Just after 7:20 p.m. APD officers were called to the Family Dollar at 831 Martin Rd. on a robbery call, when it was reported that a man entered the store and demanded money.

