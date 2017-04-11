APD searching for man in shots fired, evading arrest incident Monday
The Amarillo Police Department is continuing to search for a man who they say fired shots out of his car in northeast Amarillo before leading police on a brief chase Monday night. APD officers were sent to the area of North Grand and Amarillo Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Monday on a shots fired call.
