APD investigating Monday night homici...

APD investigating Monday night homicide in east Amarillo

9 hrs ago

Just after 8:30 p.m. APD officers were sent to 1212 Southeast 7th on a call referencing some type of assault. When officers arrived they found a woman inside with an obvious injury to her upper body.

