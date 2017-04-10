APD continues search for man involved in Friday SWAT standoff

The Amarillo Police Department continues to search for a man who led officers on a chase around the city in a stolen car on Friday, but who managed to escape after parking the vehicle in the garage of a house, despite APD's SWAT unit surrounding the residence shortly thereafter. Police said Raul Holguin Jr., 18, led law enforcement on a chase, evading four different officers before entering a house in the 4400 block of South Parker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.