APD arrests felon after gun falls out...

APD arrests felon after gun falls out during traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

The Amarillo Police Department arrested a man who had a gun fall out of his pant leg during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon after it was discovered he was a convicted felon. Officers developed probable cause against the driver, Rudy Jake Garcia-Acosta, 28, and asked him to step out of his vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Earnably 22 hr caviDemar89 1
A couple of websites (Feb '09) 22 hr caviDemar89 2
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Wed Neverkno 9
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar 19 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar 14 Slappy McGee 4
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar '17 ChartPhartss 1
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Feb '17 seismos 3
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Potter County was issued at April 08 at 4:12AM CDT

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,607 • Total comments across all topics: 280,141,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC