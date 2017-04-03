Amarillo's Average Gas Prices Rises to $2.11/g

Amarillo's average gas price rose 6.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.11/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 147 gas outlets in Amarillo. This compares with the national average that has increased 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.32/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

