Amarilloans are doing their part to help devastated Horn of Africa
A child in Turkana County, Kenya, a region afflicted by drought and famine for eight years, holds a jug of water from a newly drilled well by Christian Relief Fund. CRF has drilled 50 wells in the last year to provide relief to communities facing famine in the Horn of Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar 19
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar 14
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar 6
|ChartPhartss
|1
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Feb '17
|seismos
|3
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Lova
|8
|shelly buckaloo
|Feb '17
|CityEmployee
|2
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|devlin
|17
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC