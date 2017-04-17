Amarillo victim in Easter homicide named; two suspects in custody

The Amarillo Police Department and its Special Crimes Unit have released the name of Sunday's homicide victim, as well as the names of two suspects in the shooting who are now in custody. APD identified the victim as Jesus Coronado-Sanchez, 30, who was standing with a group of people outside a home in the 2600 block of Rule Street at around 1 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle driving past opened fire on the group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.