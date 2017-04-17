Amarillo victim in Easter homicide named; two suspects in custody
The Amarillo Police Department and its Special Crimes Unit have released the name of Sunday's homicide victim, as well as the names of two suspects in the shooting who are now in custody. APD identified the victim as Jesus Coronado-Sanchez, 30, who was standing with a group of people outside a home in the 2600 block of Rule Street at around 1 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle driving past opened fire on the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr 8
|caviardemar89
|3
|Earnably
|Apr 7
|caviDemar89
|1
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Apr 5
|Neverkno
|9
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar 19
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar '17
|ChartPhartss
|1
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Feb '17
|seismos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC