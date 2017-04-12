Amarillo Symphony announces 2017-2018 season
The Amarillo Symphony announced its 2017-2018 season on Wednesday, with Music Director Jacomo Bairos returning for his fifth year. The symphony's 93rd season will feature eight programs from September to April 2018.
