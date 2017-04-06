Amarillo seminary leader to discuss Bible's integrity Friday night
Swearing on a stack of Bibles or claiming a message is the "Gospel Truth," was something Craig Blomberg, distinguished professor of New Testament at Denver Seminary, saw 50 years ago. But still, the Bible is used for swearing in the nation's new president.
