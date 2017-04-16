Amarillo police investigating early m...

Amarillo police investigating early morning drive-by homicide

The Amarillo Police Department and the Special Crimes Unit are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that left one man dead. APD's Officer Jeb Hilton says police were called to a residence in the 2600 block of Rule Street at 1:01 a.m. Sunday on the report of a shooting.

