Amarillo police expand Neighborhood P...

Amarillo police expand Neighborhood Patrol Officers into Eastridge neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Thanks to strong community feedback and a desire to connect with more of the city's neighborhoods, the Amarillo Police Department has expanded its Neighborhood Patrol Officers Unit by adding two officers and setting up a location in the Eastridge neighborhood. The addition of two officers brings the NPO Unit staff to 12, with 10 officers, one sergeant and one lieutenant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr 8 caviardemar89 3
Earnably Apr 7 caviDemar89 1
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Apr 5 Neverkno 9
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar 19 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar '17 Slappy McGee 4
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar '17 ChartPhartss 1
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Feb '17 seismos 3
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,732 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC