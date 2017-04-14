Amarillo police expand Neighborhood Patrol Officers into Eastridge neighborhood
Thanks to strong community feedback and a desire to connect with more of the city's neighborhoods, the Amarillo Police Department has expanded its Neighborhood Patrol Officers Unit by adding two officers and setting up a location in the Eastridge neighborhood. The addition of two officers brings the NPO Unit staff to 12, with 10 officers, one sergeant and one lieutenant.
