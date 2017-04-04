Amarillo Police Department, residents discuss unsolved murders, enhanced communication
Amarillo Police Department Chief Ed Drain listens as residents discuss concerns they have within their communities. The group met with Drain and other APD department heads in hopes of increasing communications between APD and communities within the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar 19
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar 14
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar 6
|ChartPhartss
|1
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Feb '17
|seismos
|3
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Lova
|8
|shelly buckaloo
|Feb '17
|CityEmployee
|2
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|devlin
|17
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC