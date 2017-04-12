Amarillo mayoral candidate Jim Lowder files finance report several days late
Six days after the April 6 filing deadline, Amarillo mayoral candidate Jim Lowder submitted his campaign finance report to the city minutes before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The candidate's stepmother entered ahospital last week, he said, causing a disruption to his schedule.
