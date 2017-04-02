Amarillo ISD weighs in on school choice
Amarillo Independent School District has recently launched a social media campaign rallying against "school choice," even though proposed state legislation is unlikely to pass. The term broadly refers to the use of public money to expand access to alternatives to public schools such as private school or home school.
